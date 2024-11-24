Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 24th November 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1748 and sell at N1750 on Saturday 23rd November 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1748 Selling Rate N1750

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1664 Selling Rate N1665

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the South-South geopolitical zone recorded the highest average retail price for a 12.5kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, in October 2024.

In its latest Cooking Gas Price Watch report, the NBS highlighted a sharp year-on-year increase of 58.68% in the average price of the 12.5kg LPG cylinder.

This surge comes amid rising concerns over inflation and its impact on household energy costs.

NBS disclosed, “The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) increased by 2.58% on a month-on-month basis from ₦16,313.43 in September 2024 to ₦16,734.55 in October 2024.

“On a year on-year basis, this rose by 58.68% from ₦10,545.87 in October 2023.”

On state analysis, the data bureau said Rivers recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas with ₦17,895, followed by Osun (₦17,739.06) and Benue (₦17,731.25).

The bureau stated, “Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Katsina with ₦14,725.00, followed by Nassarawa and Adamawa with ₦15,390.55 and ₦15,474.21 respectively.

“Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with ₦17,114.67, followed by the South-East with ₦16,906.01 while the North-Central recorded the lowest price with ₦16,411.19.”