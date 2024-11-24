‘APC, PDP, NNPP, LP Takes A Stand In Tax Reform Bills Debate’

The National Publicity Director of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim, has called for further consultations on the contentious Tax Reform Bills rather than outright rejection by the National Assembly.

Speaking on the ongoing debate surrounding the bills in a chat with Punch, Ibrahim emphasized the importance of dialogue and constructive engagement to ensure the proposed reforms benefit all Nigerians.

The bills, which include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 and the Tax Administration Bill, among others, were transmitted to the legislature following recommendations by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms.

The remarks come amidst allegations that some state governors have threatened to deny federal lawmakers tickets for the 2027 elections if they support the bills.

The Tax Reform Bills have faced pushback from some state governors, particularly from the northern region, who argue that the proposed derivation-based VAT distribution model would disproportionately disadvantage their states.

In response, Ibrahim said, “Blackmail is not allowed in the constitution neither is it allowed in particularly the type of democracy we are practising in Nigeria. I think what all sides need to do is to engage the instrument of lobby. If you have a mission that you want to scale through, you need to lobby.

“Lobby until you can win the confidence and conviction of the people that are going to deliberate on the issue. So, this tax issue needs to be looked into through wider consultation. All sides need to consult widely. There is a lot of misgivings about it and mischief is also coming in.

“We don’t want the issue to be looked at with an ulterior motive or something that is done to change one part of the country or the other. Let us look at it with a patriotic mind and subject it to proper and additional scrutiny through experts who know what the whole thing is all about. We can then engage the instrument of lobby.”

But the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, wondered why Tinubu’s administration had been plagued by the ideas of taxation and loans since it was inaugurated on May 29, 2023.

Ifoh said, “The only thing I want to say is that there is so much tax being introduced by this government making them look like a government that rules by tax. While they are busy taxing people, they are equally borrowing. Now, the question is, where are all these monies going? Nigerians have yet to feel the benefit.

“It’s not about taxes or how to share the proceeds. It’s about the proper allocations of what has been accrued from the taxes. If you are getting the money and projecting it into making the economy stable and putting food on the tables, that will be fine. But as I’m talking to you, they are still busy discussing when to pay the N70,000 minimum wage, and it is not adding up.

“So, the issue is, taxing Nigeria is killing. The last time I asked, they claimed they are taxing the rich. That is not true. They are taxing everybody because at the end of the day, tax has been added to what the rich put up in the market to sell. So, the people are left with no option but to buy. So, it still trickles down to the masses.”

However, the PDP and NNPP urged the National Assembly to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians over political interests during the discussions.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, emphasised that the bills should not be limited to political party discussions.

He stated, “The most important position is that of Nigerians. What should also be important is that all stakeholders, regardless of political affiliation, must ensure that there is a taxation system that is fair to all, regardless of where you are from, who you are, the place you live, and even the religion you practise. What is fair should be fair.”

Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, urged lawmakers to approach the bill with courage and critically assess it for the benefit of all Nigerians.