‘This Is Worst Political Confession’ – APC Chieftain Fires PDP Over Accusation Of Destabilizing Party

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cletus Obun, has admitted that destabilizing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a strategy ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the statement comes after a chieftain of the PDP, Segun Sowunmi, blamed the crisis in the party on President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Nyesom Wike as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Sowunmi faulted Tinubu’s decision to appoint Wike as a minister without consulting the party.

While fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday, Obun, also a former chairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, in Cross River State, said it is part of the duty of APC to destabilise the PDP.

He said destabilizing the opposition Party is a good political weapon and permissible as long as it is not disruptively violent.

He said: “If PDP comes out to say so, it’s the worst political confession to be ever made. If you’re saying that we’re able to infiltrate PDP and destabilize them, it’s part of our duty to so, just as it is their work to also ensure that the APC is destabilized; so long as it’s not disruptive to become violent. It’s a good political weapon to use.”