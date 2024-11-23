Reps To March Against Gender Based Violence On Monday

The House Representatives would on Monday march against gender-based violence, as part of activities to commemorate the 2024 International Day for the elimination of violence against women.

The spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, said the march would take off from the National Assembly and terminate at the police headquarters.

He said the march reflects the resolve of the House to end gender-based violence and demand prosecution of perpetrators.

In a statement, Rotimi disclosed that the march would “bring together over 1,000 participants – including Representatives and members of the public – on a symbolic walk from the National Assembly to the Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force“.

“This demonstration of solidarity will culminate in the submission of a petition to the Inspector General of Police, demanding decisive action to safeguard vulnerable populations and ensure accountability for perpetrators of GBV.

“This march and the associated activities are not just symbolic gestures, they reflect our resolve and call to action against gender-based violence head-on.

“We stand united in the fight to protect the rights and dignity of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable. Together, through collective action and legislative reforms, we can build a society where safety, justice, and equality prevail,” he stated.

He added that beyond the march, the House, in alignment with its Legislative Agenda has outlined key activities to sustain awareness and action throughout the 16 Days of Activism.

“On Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Members of the House will be expected to don orange sashes, symbolizing solidarity with the fight against GBV, and during plenary sessions throughout the campaign period.

“The House, will on Monday, on December 9, 2024, hold a strategic meeting that will bring together Speakers of State Houses of Assembly to discuss legislative strategies for combating GBV nationwide, which will be followed by the National Citizens’ Summit and GBV Conference 2024 the following day,” he added.

Rotimi noted that gender-based violence continues to devastate families and communities across Nigeria,

He emphasized that the 10th House of Representatives remains steadfast in driving systemic reforms, fostering collaboration, and championing accountability to address this pervasive issue.

“Together, let us take a decisive stand for justice, equality, and the protection of human rights, paving the way for a safer, more equitable Nigeria,” he called.