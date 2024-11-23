Popular Jumoke Onibredi Dumps Modelling, Reveals Her New Profession

Olajumoke Orisaguna, a Lagos-based bread vendor who gained prominence in 2016 as Jumoke ‘Onibredi’, is returning to fame as a broadcaster after several years of diminishing visibility.

Naija News recalls that Jumoke Onibredi was discovered by the esteemed photographer, TY Bello, during a photo shoot which went viral at the time.

Jumoke Oniburedi garnered national attention when Ty Bello noticed her during a photo shoot while selling bread on the streets of Lagos, recognizing her potential as a model.

Her narrative of rising from humble beginnings to success became a media phenomenon, leading to her appearance on magazine covers and inspiring numerous Nigerians.

However, her trajectory turned negative four years ago when she experienced a decline in fame, financial stability, and public relevance, having fallen prey to fraud allegedly perpetrated by her former manager.

Jumoke asserted that she was misled by the manager, who misappropriated her earnings from endorsement deals and other business ventures.

She shared this experience during a meet-and-greet event titled The Comeback of Olajumoke (Oni Bredi), organized by the Cardinal Foundation, where she recounted her struggles.

“I really suffered and lost everything. She took me to South Africa twice for a documentary, but I had to pay for our flights and accommodation. When we returned to Nigeria, she only gave me N50,000. I had no money, nothing. I lost everything. I started calling people for food. It was Aunty Azuka and TY Bello who came to my rescue.

“Aunty Azuka paid my rent, furnished a shop for me, and regularly sent me foodstuffs and money to take care of my daughters. It was that bad.

“I have learned my lessons, and I will never leave those who truly mean well to me again,” she shared.

Jumoke Onibredi expressed gratitude to the CEO of Media Room Hub, Azuka Ogujiuba, TY Bello, and Mrs Adedoja Allen, who supported her during those challenging times.

Despite her strained relationship with Ogujiuba, whom her former manager had allegedly alienated her from, Ogujiuba provided financial assistance for food and rent.

“Aunty Azuka and TY Bello really helped me. Whenever I called Azuka for help, she would provide it, even when she didn’t have much—her daughter would step in. TY Bello also assisted me financially. I am so grateful to these two women; they were my saving grace,” Jumoke noted.

To assist Jumoke in reconstructing her life, Ogujiuba reached out to Mrs. Adedoja Allen, the CEO of City FM and the founder of the Cardinal Foundation, which is part of Cardinal Broadcasting, to provide her with a chance in the broadcasting field.

Ogujiuba shared the details of how he engaged the police to apprehend Jumoke’s previous manager, who had committed fraud against her. Unfortunately, the case did not produce any meaningful results, as the manager was released and did not respond to further police summons.