PDP Governors Give Damagum, NWC 3 Months For NEC Meeting

Governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform have called on the Party’s National Working Committee to organise a meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee by the first week of February at the latest.

Naija News recalls that the NWC has continued to postpone the NEC, expected to discuss some issues bedevilling the Party and present a substantive National Chairman of the Party who will take over from Umar Damagum and complete the tenure of the suspended Iyorchia Ayu.

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who is also the chairman of the Forum, in a communique read to journalists on Saturday, said the meeting will allow elaborate consultations with critical stakeholders of the Party.

He said, “The Forum notes the concerns of Nigerians, PDP founding fathers, elders and members of our great Party of seeming divisions within the ranks and files.

“The Forum wishes to state categorically that it remains resolute in its determination to ensure unity and cohesion of this great Party that Nigerians have come to trust as the best platform for democratic governance.

“The Forum is constrained to accept the latest postponement of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Party in empathy with our colleague, Governor Umo Eno whose late dear wife will be buried on the same day earlier scheduled for NEC.

“The Forum is strongly advising the NWC to call NEC latest by the first week of February 2025 to allow for elaborate consultations with critical stakeholders of the Party. The period between November and February is to address the existential problems confronting the Party, with a deliberate timeline of activities within the period under review to address issues of leadership and litigations confronting the Party.”

Mohammed also said the Forum empathized with Nigerians who are “groaning under the oppressive economic hardship foisted on the nation by the policies and decisions of the APC-led Federal Government.”

Mohammed also called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently review macroeconomic and fiscal policies that will address the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

The Forum added that “all PDP Governors will continue to aggressively pursue policies and programs that will reduce the hardship and ensure progress and development.”

They also lamented about the Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections won by the APC and asked the judiciary to save the country’s democracy.