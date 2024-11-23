Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 23rd November, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday, 23rd November 2024.

The Guardian: Forty-eight years after Odu’a Investment Company Limited commenced operation, although the company has not gone into oblivion, it has not achieved much of the aspiration of its founding fathers. Despite surviving the test of time, its progress has been limited, as evidenced by the decline in its market leadership and the shrinking scope of its operations

Vanguard: Three senior legal practitioners including the Executive Director of the Centre for Socio- Legal Studies, Prof Yemi Akinseye George, SAN and a Law scholar, Dr Wahab Shittu, SAN, have dismissed as illegal and unconstitutional last Wednesday’s sack of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Yakubu Danladi Umar.

The Nation: Electricity supply across the country, which has suffered severe hiccups in the last few weeks, is being further threatened following fresh attacks on transmission lines by vandals. Thirty-one transmission towers have been destroyed in the latest attack carried out by the unknown vandals in Okada and Ofosu communities along the 330kV Benin-Egbin and Benin-Omotosho transmission lines.

