Navy Nab Suspected Petrol Smugglers In Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy has disclosed the arrest of a syndicate engaged in the smuggling of petroleum products and other illicit goods to Cameroon and various nations in the Gulf of Guinea region from Akwa Ibom State.

Captain Uche Aneke, the Commanding Officer of the Base, confirmed this development while transferring the suspects, noting that they were apprehended by the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy in the coastal waters of Ibaka within the Mbo local government area of the state.

Among those apprehended were three individuals suspected of oil theft, who were found in possession of 2,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as petrol, along with 1,000 cartons of beer intended for delivery to the neighbouring Republic of Cameroon.

According to Aneke, the Navy has presented the confiscated items and other valuable goods worth millions of naira to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) representatives in Akwa Ibom Command.

Naija News understands that the arrests were made on Wednesday at approximately 7 pm during a routine night patrol along the Mbo River, which included a stop-and-search operation.

“Navy intercepted a wooden boat laden with about 1,000 cartons of different brands of beer and other goods, upon thorough search, our gunboat discovered drums of PMS amounting to 2,000 litres carefully concealed under the cartons with the intention of smuggling into the Republic of Cameroon,” Aneke explained.

Aneke consequently cautioned individuals or groups engaged in smuggling or any criminal activities within Nigeria’s waters to cease their actions immediately, or they would be subjected to the full extent of the law upon capture.

He reiterated the Navy’s dedication to addressing maritime crimes in the region.

He stated that criminal activities in the FOB Ibaka operational area, which falls under the Eastern Naval Command’s jurisdiction, would persistently be identified through advanced surveillance technology and intelligence gathering.

“Such criminals will be apprehended and duly prosecuted. Nigeria’s waters and the Nigerian coastal areas are not for illegal activities,” the Navy CO warned.

After receiving the items, suspects, and other goods, Assistant Superintendent of the Corps, NSCDC, Willie Sunday, said the Command would further investigate the case to establish the culpability and prosecution of the suspects.