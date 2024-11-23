‘I Didn’t Present My Certificate To Ganduje Because I Haven’t Met With Tinubu First’ – Aiyedatiwa

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has clarified that his decision not to present his Certificate of Return to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, was not an act of disrespect.

Aiyedatiwa, who secured his reelection in last Saturday’s governorship poll, received his Certificate of Return on Wednesday at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

Following the presentation, the governor led a delegation of Ondo APC leaders to meet with members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s secretariat, where they were warmly received.

However, Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Adelami Olaide, did not adhere to the usual protocol of presenting their Certificates of Return to the party’s national chairman.

Speaking to Saturday PUNCH, Aiyedatiwa emphasized that the decision was not intended as a slight to Ganduje or the party leadership but as a gesture of respect for President Tinubu’s leadership.

He said, “I am supposed to first of all present the certificate to Mr President, the leader of this party. But he is not in town. That is why I cannot present the certificate to Mr Chairman first. So, it is not a case of being disrespectful.

“I just believe that is the right thing to do by presenting it to Mr President first of all before coming here. But since I am in Abuja, I had to come. I recognise the leadership that Ganduje has provided for this party at the national and even the state level. Since he took over as the chairman of this party, we have not lost any election.”