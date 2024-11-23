Edo Govt Discovers Diverted Palliatives In 3 Of 200 Vehicles Taken Away By Obaseki’s Men

Kelly Okungbowa, the Chairman of the committee set up by the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to recover vehicles taken away by former officials under the administration of ex-Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has recovered three of the 200 vehicles.

Naija News reported that the committee was inaugurated on Thursday in Benin, the state capital and has two weeks to complete its assignment.

Okungbowa, who spoke to journalists on Friday about the success of his committee within 24 hours, said the three vehicles recovered included one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses.

He said some palliatives which should have been shared with the Edo people were discovered in one of the Toyota Hiace buses the committee recovered, noting that the palliatives include bags of garri and rice of 10kg and 25kg.

The committee chairman appealed for more information from members of the public, saying the information earlier obtained led to the recovery of the three vehicles.

Okungbowa assured whistleblowers that a handsome reward would await them, provided their information was correct and verifiable.

He said, “We have recovered one Hilux and two Toyota Hiace buses in private custody. We assure Edo people and the state government that we are going to do the job to the best of our ability. We will make sure we recover all the stolen vehicles.

“Report reaching us is that we have over 200 government vehicles missing. We appeal for more information as the whistleblowers will be handsomely rewarded.

“This is not private property but the property of Edo citizens, and it is not good for a private individual to steal government property.

“These vehicles were recovered from one person’s house. Palliatives were recovered from the Toyota Hiace bus as some garri and bags of rice were kept in the bus.”