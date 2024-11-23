Premier League Unveils 2025/26 Season Dates, Adjust Match Fixtures

The English Premier League has officially announced the 2025/26 season schedule.

In a statement released during the weekend, the league noted that the forthcoming season will commence on Saturday, August 16, 2025, with the concluding matchday planned for Sunday, May 24, 2026, promising an exciting journey throughout the season.

To enhance player welfare, the league has implemented notable adjustments to the schedule during the festive period.

The announcement, sourced from the EPL website and titled “Dates for 2025/26 Premier League season confirmed,” highlights a renewed focus on player welfare, especially during the busy holiday season.

For the first time, there will be a minimum gap of 60 hours between match rounds, addressing previous concerns regarding the crowded holiday fixture schedule.

Additionally, no matches will be scheduled on Christmas Eve in 2025, a decision expected to be positively received by both players and fans.

The release read, “The schedule continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match-round period, with no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other.

“This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested Christmas and New Year schedule.”

Key Highlights:

The season spans 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds, providing an evenly distributed calendar.

The 16 August start date guarantees 83 days of rest for players following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The May 24 end date ensures the league concludes ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up period, offering players ample preparation time for the global tournament.

This strategic scheduling, according to the statement, underscores the Premier League’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge while protecting the well-being of its players.

Fans can now mark their calendars as the countdown to another unmissable season begins!

Naija News understands that the 2025/26 season will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds.

“The start date of August 16 allows for the maximum player rest time available—83 clear days—from the end of the 2024/25 season.

“The season end date of May 24 2026, ensures the Premier League season finishes ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up period.

“There will be no fixture on December 24, 2025,” the statement concluded.