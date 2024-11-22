Will Fubara Behave Like Slave Because You Helped Him Become Governor? – Bode George Queries Wike

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to end his loggerheads with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Bode George, while addressing journalists at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday to mark his 79th birthday, slammed members and leaders of the party for refusing to call Wike to order.

According to him, Wike cannot be in Abuja and control Rivers State, stressing that Fubara will not become a ‘slave’ because the Minister contributed to his emergence as state governor.

George also questioned the leadership of the party on why Wike had not been sanctioned for instigating crisis in PDP, adding that nobody is bigger than the political party or should be allowed to hold the party to ransom.

He said, “May I ask those at the helm of affairs of our party today, what exactly is the offense of Governor Fubara of Rivers State?

“What exactly is going on that party members don’t feel bothered about the happenings in the state. Governor Wike helped Fubara to become the number one citizen of the oil-bearing state.

“The governor himself acknowledged this on many occasions. Will the governor now behave like a slave? Why are some party members encouraging his predecessor to bring down the state?

“He lives in Abuja and wants to control what goes on in Rivers State…. did the governors before him behave this way? This cannot continue like this. Why can’t we learn from our past mistakes?

“Why can’t we tell all this trouble makers to go and sit down if we want this party to move forward. The other day, Wike boasted openly, threatening Governors saying ‘I’ll put fire in your states’ but the APC Government he’s working for refused to sanction him.

“Why can’t PDP sanction him? … instead of instigating crisis in our party, why are they not courageous enough to defect to the APC? If they fear God at all. Nobody is big enough to hold the party to ransom. My advice to Wike is very simple: you are my son, a political son.

“I am appealing to him to cool off immediately. I know he was injured by friends during the last PDP Presidential contest. Take it easy. Nobody is bigger than any party. Forget what happened in the past. Let us work together for the interest of our political party.”