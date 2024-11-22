Three Killed In Fresh Farmer-Herder Crisis In Nasarawa

At least three individuals have lost their lives due to a resurgence of conflict between farmers and herders in the Nasarawa and Toto local government areas of Nasarawa state.

The Commissioner of Police for the Nasarawa State Command, Umar Nadada, verified the occurrence to reporters in Lafia, the state capital.

Nadada detailed that the incident took place in the Dogon Duste community, which lies between the Nasarawa and Toto LGAs.

He said, “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) received a report that there was a clash between farmers and herders on Monday, November 18 at about 4:30 pm.

“On reaching there, it was discovered that two people were killed on the farm while four were injured and they were rushed to Primary Health Care for treatment.”

According to Nadada, during a search operation, the police discovered an additional body in the bushes, raising the total number of fatalities to three.

He noted, however, that the situation in the area had returned to normal, emphasizing that the police would investigate the matter thoroughly.

Naija News reports that the police chief asserted that the command was collaborating with the community to ensure those responsible for the conflict were apprehended and held accountable.

He urged residents to continue their support for security agencies to improve safety in the state.

Nadada stated that the police have formulated an action plan focused on collaborative policing, following a thorough analysis of crime trends in the state.

The Commissioner of Police further elaborated that the command had made significant strides in combating insecurity within the state.

He stated that the partnership with the public had been instrumental in reducing insecurity and called for its continuation.

“The state is adjudged to be one of the most peaceful in the country because of the collaborative strategy with the communities and the support from the state government,” he said.