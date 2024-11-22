Rivers: Gov Fubara Challenges Ban On Federal Allocations At Appeal Court

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has called on the Court of Appeal in Abuja to overturn a ruling that prohibited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from disbursing monthly allocations to his state.

Fubara’s legal team, led by Mr. Yusuf Ali, SAN, filed a motion requesting the three-member panel, headed by Justice Hamma Barka, to vacate the high court’s injunction.

The governor argued that the ruling, issued by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court on October 30, was made in bad faith and should be nullified.

The governor’s appeal, registered as CA/ABJ/CV/1303/2024, was considered alongside five additional appeals stemming from the same case.

These appeals were identified as CA/ABJ/CV/1277/24, CA/ABJ/CV/1196/24, CA/ABJ/CV/1287/24, CA/ABJ/CV/1293/24, and CA/ABJ/CV/1360/2024.

Other appellants in the case include the Rivers State Government, the Accountant-General of Rivers, and Zenith Bank Plc.

The legal dispute originated from a lawsuit filed by the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon. Martins Amaewhule, which sought a court order to stop CBN from releasing funds to the state.

The high court’s restraining order followed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/984/24, which challenged the state government’s access to federal allocations.

Defendants in the case included the CBN, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Governor Fubara, and several state agencies.

In their appeal, Fubara and other appellants requested the appellate court to annul the high court’s decision.

In contrast, the Amaewhule faction, represented by Mr. J.B. Daudu, SAN, urged the court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the initial judgment.

The case centers on a conflict between Governor Fubara and the Amaewhule faction, which is loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike.

The faction had sought the freezing of federal allocations due to Fubara’s refusal to present the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill, as directed by the court.

Governor Fubara, however, contends that the Amaewhule-led faction had ceased to be legitimate lawmakers after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following arguments from both sides, the panel reserved its judgment, with a decision to be communicated at a later date.