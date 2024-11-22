Oyo State Government Declares War On Tax Evasion, Urges Residents To Pay Up

The Oyo State Government has warned that it would take legal actions against business owners in the state who fail to pay their taxes.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue Olufemi Adebowale Awakan stated this in a statement personally signed by him in Ibadan.

The government noted that it is time to to clear all backlogs of taxes payments and ensure residents of the state fulfil their civic responsibilities and obligations to the State.

Awakan warned that taxes and levies are not optional as stated in Section 24 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, every citizen who earns income on its trade, business, profession, vocation or employment must pay the correct amount of taxes.

The statement further stated that payment of taxes is not a punishment by the government on her citizens, but a compulsory obligation by all citizens to the government.

Revealing some of the punishment for tax invaders, Awakan said, “Serious cases of tax evasion can lead to criminal charges. Convictions may result in imprisonment, fines, or both, depending on the severity of the offense. The tax authorities have the power to assess and determine the tax owed if an individual or business does not file returns or pay taxes.

“This can lead to additional penalties like fines and interest. The government can seize assets or bank accounts of individuals or businesses that fail to comply with tax obligations. Businesses that neglect their tax obligations may face difficulties in renewing licenses or permits necessary for operation. Tax authorities can take legal action to recover unpaid taxes, which may involve court proceedings.

“Non-compliance with tax laws can lead to reputational harm, affecting relationships with clients, customers, and business partners.”