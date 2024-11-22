NFF President Ibrahim Gusau Gets New Role In WAFU B

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Ibrahim Gusau, has been elected as the 1st Vice President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) B Zone.

The election took place in Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, on Friday, coinciding with the ongoing CAF African Schools Football Championship, which serves as the qualifying tournament for WAFU B and is currently being hosted in Niger.

In a competitive election, Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku, who serves as the President of the Ghana Football Association, was elected President of the WAFU B Zone. Oumarou Sawadogo, the President of the Burkinabe Football Federation, was appointed as the 2nd Vice President, rounding out the leadership team for the region.

The WAFU B zone consists of seven member countries: Nigeria, Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, and Côte d’Ivoire. This regional body plays a crucial role in promoting and developing football in West Africa, working collaboratively on various initiatives and competitions.

Ibrahim Gusau, who assumed the leadership of the NFF in September 2022, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held multiple high-level positions within African football governance, including a place on the Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Additionally, his expertise has extended to security, where he has served as a key officer for both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). His new position is expected to enhance Nigeria’s influence in regional football and foster collaboration among the member nations to promote the growth of the sport.