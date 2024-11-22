NEC Moves To End Grid Collapse, Sets Up Committee On National Electrification

The National Economic Council (NEC) has resolved to reinforce the implementation of the National Electrification Strategy in a bid to end the collapse of the nation’s power grid.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, chairman of NEC, told members of the Council that access to energy is a fundamental right and not a privilege because electricity is the oxygen of economic growth.

The Council has constituted a committee on National Electrification to help address the challenges in the power sector.

The committee’s formation was among decisions NEC took at the end of its 146th meeting on Thursday chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The committee headed by Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, is to work towards deepening states’ engagements within the Electricity Reform Act 2023 and the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan.

Following a presentation by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), NEC observed that Nigeria needs a reformed and diversified electricity system, noting that by empowering states, accessibility and affordability of electricity can be enabled, ensuring that all regions effectively meet their specific energy needs.

Members of the committee include Governors Dikko Radda of Katsina, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

Others are Ministers of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu; Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu; Special Adviser to the President on NEC and Climate Change; Special Adviser to the President on Power; Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

Shettima outlined issues before the Council that require urgent attention including energy infrastructure, human capital development, creative industries, fiscal strategy, industrial innovation, and long-term development planning, describing them as foundational to the transformation Nigeria needs.

He explained that it is for this that experts and stakeholders from some of the critical sectors have been invited to share their insights and contributions.

“The past few months of collapses in our national power grid compel us to reinforce the pace with which we are adopting and implementing the National Electrification Strategy. Energy access is a fundamental right, not a privilege. It is the oxygen of economic growth.

“Our blueprints must, therefore, strive to expand access, empower rural communities, and drive productivity, especially for MSMEs. I hope that our discussions today will inspire solutions to light up homes, power businesses, and fuel Nigeria’s industrial future.

“Whatever path we agree upon, it is clear that a private-sector-led distributed renewable energy generation approach is essential to increasing electricity access for households and small enterprises alike,” he said.

The Vice President also urged the Council to take Nigeria’s creative industry seriously, saying it presents an avenue to redefine the nation’s economic trajectory.

According to him, “new technologies have not only amplified the global appeal of our arts, crafts, and culture but also opened up revenue streams and job opportunities for Nigerians.

“Our music, films, art, and cultural heritage are not just global symbols of Nigeria’s soft power but also vital engines of economic growth. We cannot afford to relegate the promise of turning creativity into wealth, empowering our youth, and positioning Nigeria as a hub of innovation and cultural excellence,” he added.

Meanwhile, the position of states on state police will be ready by the next NEC meeting.

Deliberating on the updated submission on the establishment of state police, Council mandated states that were yet to make their submissions on the subject matter should comply within the next one week to enable NEC to come up with a unanimous position on state police at the next meeting.