More Blackout As Bandits Destroy TCN Transmission Towers In Benin

Thirty-one transmission towers in Okada and Ofosu communities along the 330kV Benin-Egbin and Benin-Omotosho transmission lines in Edo State have been destroyed by bandits.

This development was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The TCN Director of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the vandalised towers, which suffered significant damage with critical components removed earlier in November, were discovered by TCN linesmen during a routine patrol.

She, however, added that engineers have initiated repair works on the damaged facility.

“A total of 31 towers were affected in this incident.

“TCN engineers from the Benin Sub-Region have initiated repairs to prevent the collapse of the affected towers and to avoid disruption of bulk power supply,” she said.

Mbah also disclosed that the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line, which was under repair following a previous attack, was once again targeted by vandals.

While calling on security operatives and the host communities to help safeguard the infrastructures, the TCN spokesperson said vigilantes have been brought in to provide security while repair works continue at affected sites.

She noted that “These incidents underscore the urgent need to combat the growing problem of vandalism and theft affecting Nigeria’s power infrastructure. TCN calls on the public to support efforts to address these crimes, which have significantly hampered the expansion and stability of the national grid.

“As TCN intensifies its efforts to protect installations, we appeal to security operatives and local communities to be more vigilant in safeguarding power infrastructure in their areas.”