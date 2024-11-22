Okpebholo Suspends Edo Civil Service Recruitment, Orders Probe Of Obaseki Govt’s Employments

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the suspension of recruitment into the State’s civil service until further notice.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The Governor has also ordered for a comprehensive review of all recruitment exercises carried out by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration between May-November 2024.

In a communication notice signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Umar Ikhilor, the Governor accused heads of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of carrying out clandestine recruitment exercises into the State’s civil service.

The notice read: “The Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo is in receipt of report of the clandestine activities being perpetuated by some Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of Government in the State.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that these bodies have continued to issue back dated letters of employment to their cronies without due process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this Administration believes in the principle of fairness and equity which expects that all employment exercise should be merit based, competitive and accessible to all Edo indigenes.

“In light of the foregoing and in order to arrest this ugly trend, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has directed the immediate suspension of all employment processes as well as the review of all appointments carried out since May, 2024 by Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of Government.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note and comply with the above directive.”