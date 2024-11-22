I’ll Live Till I’m 100 – Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr and Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has stressed that he still has 60 more years to live on earth as he is set to clock 40 years old on February 5, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo was forced into conversing about the length of years he has to live following a collaborative video he and YouTube sensation, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, had recently.

In the YouTube video, MrBeast jokingly remarked on Ronaldo nearing 40, suggesting, “You’re about to die, what’s it like?”

In response, Ronaldo laughed off the remark and stated, “I’m going to live until I’m 100, just to let you know.” He emphasized that, despite many football players retiring in their mid-30s, the sport can allow for a longer career.

In addition to this light-hearted exchange, there was also concerning news about Ronaldo’s family. His uncle, Jorge Viveiros, was involved in a motorcycle accident in Saint Helier, Jersey, after being hit by a car.

Fortunately, he received prompt assistance from firefighters and was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was later released after observation.

So far in the 2024-2025 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored ten goals and provided three assists in 15 games in all competitions including the Saudi Pro League, where he scored six of his goals this season.