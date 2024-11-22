Full List: Dunlop, Mitsubishi, Innoson “Vinod”, Others – CAC Delists 80,000 Companies

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has officially delisted companies that failed to file their annual returns for the past 10 years from its register.

The commission had earlier announced, on July 25, plans to remove dormant companies from its database, granting a 90-day grace period for non-compliant entities to take corrective action.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CAC confirmed it has struck off the names of companies that did not update their records despite the notice.

“The general public may recall that the commission issued a notice of intention to strike off names of companies that are believed to be dormant or not conducting business due to their failure to file annual returns for 10 years,” the CAC stated.

The commission emphasized that companies were given a statutory 90-day period to comply by submitting the necessary annual returns and sending an activation email to [email protected]. Those who adhered to the advisory have been retained on the register, while defaulters were delisted.

Acting under its powers granted by Section 692(4) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act No. 3 of 2020, the CAC published the list of dissolved companies on its website (www.cac.gov.ng).

According to The Cable, the delisted companies are considered dissolved as of the date of publication, and the CAC warned that any transaction or deal with such entities is illegal.

Some of the delisted companies include:

Jolly Food Ind. Ltd

Dantama Biscuits Factory Ltd

Honeycrown Manufacturing Company Limited

Havila Gold Nigeria Limited

Print Express Limited

Hydeson and Avilson Nig Ltd

Innoson “Vinod” International Limited

Apapa Sea Stores Limited

Citigate Limited

Mutbish Guards Security Company Limited

Safol Integrated Ventures Limited

Eko Foods Limited

Myers Klein & Goldsmith Ltd

De-Luxe Colour Productions Limited

Marina Investment Limited

Dunlop Nigeria Industries Sales Limited

Mitsubishi Shoji Kaisha Limited

Other affected companies can be found here.