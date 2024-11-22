Division Rocks APC In Esan West Over Commissioner-Nominees List

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State are divided over the recently submitted list of commissioner-nominees.

In a protest letter dated November 21, 2024, addressed to the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, through the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Musa Umar Ikhilor, party leaders alleged that the list failed to reflect the five kingdoms within the local government: Ekpoma, Idoa, Ogwa, Ujogba, and Egoro.

The petition, titled “Re: Nomination of five names from Esan West Local Government,” was signed by APC leaders from the ten wards in the locality.

They accused former Edo State House of Assembly Speaker and former state chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Mr. Thomas Okosun, and former APC state chairman, Mr. David Imuse, of orchestrating the nominations without consulting local party leadership, a practice they said was adhered to in other local governments.

The signatories to the petition include Chief Edwin Ogieriakhi, Chief Saturday Ogbeide, Hon. Abu Momodu, Mr. Visly Udaze, Chief Festus Ozoba, Mr. Wesley Oran, Mr. Sam Akhigbe, Chief Ikpea Ojie, Joe Aise Aisdion, and Hon. Monday Ehighawa.

The petitioners further alleged bias in the nominations, noting that one nominee, Mrs. Ogbidi, is the wife of the APC chairman in the local government, while another, Pastor Odigie, is a pastor in Thomas Okosun’s church.

They urged Governor Okpebholo to review the nominations and ensure equitable representation for all five kingdoms.

According to the petitioners, “we the concerned leaders of Esan West Local Government wish to register our protest against the list of commissioner nominees from Esan West Local Government.

“Firstly, the nomination was done by Mr. Thomas Okosun and Mr. Imuse without consulting the leadership of the Local Government as it was done in other Local Governments.

“Secondly, the list is made up of his relations and friends. For example, the female in the list is Mrs. Ogbidi the party chairman’s wife and Mr. Governor’s greatest critic, while Pastor Odigie is Thomas Okosun’s church pastor.

“Also, the selection did not reflect the spread in the Local Government as Esan West is made up of 5 kingdoms namely, Ekpoma, Idoa, Ogwa, Ujogba, and Egoro.

“Our usual practice is to select one nominee from each of the kingdoms but in this case, all the nominees are from Ekpoma kingdom.”

The party leaders, who posited that the list was capable of bringing division within the party in the locality, called on Governor Okpebholo to set aside the list for the sake of justice.