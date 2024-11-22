Damagum Wants To Officially Hand Over PDP To APC – Ugochinyere

House of Representatives member, Imo Ugochinyere, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman and Secretary, Iliya Damagum and Samuel Anyanwu, respectively, of betraying the party.

The PDP lawmaker representing Ideato North and South Constituency of Imo State accused Damagum and Anyanwu of meeting secretly with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He alleged that with Iliya Damagum and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the end of the PDP would be shameful. He called on PDP stakeholders to rally together to save the party.

In a brief statement, on his X handle, on Friday, Ugochinyere, called for the immediate removal of Damagum-led executive.

“When the national chairman and secretary of a political party meet secretly with the ruling govt, you will know that irredeemable doom awaits that political party if they don’t rise up and chase these political outlaws away.

“Now they want to officially hand over the PDP to the APC without any shame just for a pot of porridge. The end story of ANPP, AD will be better than PDP if we don’t stop these shameless political traitors,” he said.

Naija News reported that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting was cancelled in what some observers link to a demand from the North Central caucus.

The North Central demanded that Damagum should quit his desire to contest for the party’s national chairmanship position. They argued that the chairman of the party should come from the region.