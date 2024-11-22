Adeyanju: Labour Party Speaks On Working For Tinubu, APC Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Labour Party (LP) has vehemently denied the allegation of secretly working for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, added that the party has not formed any form of alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Labour Party made the clarification while reacting to a viral video by Deji Adeyanju in which the lawyer claimed the opposition party has been bought over by President Tinubu and the APC.

While denying the claim, the LP also demanded an apology from Adeyanju, labelling his post as a criminal defamation.

It accused the lawyer of making disparaging remarks against the party and its leadership, particularly its National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

The party demanded that Adeyanju provide evidence to support his claims or retract his statements and apologize for the harm caused.

“The Labour Party is the most visible opposition party today, and our National Chairman, Barrister Abure, is the leading voice in the opposition, being highly critical of the present government,” Ifoh said.

The Labour Party vowed to build on its achievements from the 2023 elections and challenge the status quo in Nigeria’s political landscape even as it continues to critique the government and provide workable solutions.

Ifoh warned Adeyanju against making further “unguarded and callous” remarks against the party.

“Adeyanju’s assertions have caused the Labour Party significant harm, and we call on him to cease any further actions that could damage the party’s reputation,

“We view his viral comments as criminal defamation, and we demand that he either provide proof or apologize to the leadership and millions of Labour Party members,” Ifoh said.