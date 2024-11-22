‘A Lot Of Vehicles Used By The Past Administration Is Missing’ – Okpebholo Sets Up Committee To Recover Govt Vehicles In Edo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has inaugurated a committee tasked with the responsibility of recovering government-owned vehicles from private individuals.

Naija News reports the committee was inaugurated on Thursday in Benin, the state capital and has two weeks to complete its assignment.

The 12-man committee is headed by Kelly Okungbowa, and a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Victor Edoror, is the Vice Chairman.

Governor Okpebholo charged the committee to ensure all government vehicles in private hands are fully recovered and subsequently returned to the State government.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Committee, Okungbowa pointed out that a lot of vehicles used by the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki are still with private individuals, and the persons have refused to return them.

He thanked the Governor for committing such an assignment into their hands and promised to get the job done within the stipulated time.

“A lot of vehicles used by the past administration is missing as those in custody of the vehicles have refused to return it. The governor deemed it fit to inaugurate us today with a mandate to recover all government vehicles in private hands.

“I am the chairman while my vice is the former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly EDHA, Rt. Hon. Victor Edoror. We have our members across the three Senatorial Districts in Edo State and we are ready to do the job, abiding by the law.

“We want to appeal to members of the public who might be aware of anyone still keeping government vehicles in their houses to please inform us to enable the committee recover such for the Edo State Government.

“We have two weeks to carry out this task and as I speak to you, we already have some vital information regarding some persons who are still holding government vehicles. We will do the job according to the law and the State government and the people will be happy. You can reach us on 08110165121,” he noted.