5000 Citizens Die Annually From Lassa Fever – NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has disclosed that about 5000 Nigerians die annually from Lassa fever, while about 100,000 to 300,000 are infected per annum.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr. Lanre Onilu, said the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) epidemiological report of week 41 indicated that from October 2024 to date, 1,025 cases of Lassa fever were confirmed across 28 States of the federation, with 174 deaths representing a fatality ratio of 17 percent.

Onilu, stated this in a press briefing to mark the commencement of the organization’s nationwide campaign to create awareness of the preventable measures that will help nip in the bud the infection and spread of Lassa Fever.

Represented by the Deputy Director of Health, Simon Idoko, he explained that there was a high need to take the campaign to rural areas to ensure a good understanding of Lassa fever and limit infection rates.

“To reduce the probabilities of the outbreak and infection, deliberate and concerted efforts must be made, like awareness creation and sensitization campaigns for citizens, especially those in rural areas, to understand Lassa fever and limit infection rates.

“This press conference is a critical step in our efforts to mobilize Nigerians to take proactive measures against this deadly disease, especially since we are now in the dry season, a period of heightened vulnerability to the spread of Lassa fever,” Onilu said.

NOA DG praised the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC, and other stakeholders, in launching this nationwide preventive campaign to educate Nigerians on the risks, prevention, and control measures to combat Lassa fever.

He emphasized that the fight against Lassa fever required the collaboration of all stakeholders. He urged the media to join the sensitization campaign, stressing that all must work together to protect the citizens.

“We appreciate the support of the NCDC and other stakeholders within the Health sector for their partnership and collaboration. Together, we can change the narrative for the betterment of our country in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The fight against Lassa fever required collective efforts. We must work together to prevent the spread further and protect our citizens. I urge you, press members, to join us in amplifying these critical messages,” he added.

Also speaking, the State Director of NOA, Dr Bitrus Idoko, disclosed that “about 100,000 to 300,000 persons are infected with Lassa fever, with 5000 deaths annually; the number of estimated infected individuals is underreported to a large extent”.

Idoko cautioned citizens against the consumption of the multiple breasts rat, known as multiple mammet rat.

He added that there are instances where some travel to areas where Lassa fever is endemic and export the virus back to their locations, calling on the testing of individuals returning from such locations with fever symptoms to stop the spread.