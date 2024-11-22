2024-2025 UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final Draw In Full

UEFA has announced the draw for the concluding stages of the 2024-2025 UEFA Nations League, marking the transition into the knockout phase of the tournament.

The excitement builds as national teams vie for glory after advancing through a series of competitive group matches during the November international break.

A thrilling encounter awaits as Spain faces off against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, reigniting memories of their classic showdown in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, a match that Spain ultimately won to lift their first World Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, another iconic face-off will take place as Italy and Germany renew their historic rivalry, steeped in decades of footballing contests.

Germany and Spain both secured their quarter-final berths with impressive performances, clinching their qualifications with two matches to spare in October’s group rounds. Portugal and France round off the line-up, having also advanced from their respective groups, joining Italy and the Netherlands in the next stage.

Below is the Quarter-Final Draw for the 2024-2025 UEFA Nations League campaign

Netherlands vs Spain

Croatia vs France

Denmark vs Portugal

Italy vs Germany

Following the quarter-finals, the semi-final pathways are set, creating high-stakes matchups that could lead to thrilling finales:

Semi-Final Pathways:

Winner of Italy/Germany vs Winner of Denmark/Portugal

Winner of Netherlands/Spain vs Winner of Croatia/France

In parallel, the League A/B Play-Offs are set to feature matchups that will determine the final placements of teams in the Nations League hierarchy. In this context, the seeded teams are drawn from the third-placed finishers of League A groups, while unseeded teams are the runners-up from League B groups.

The fixtures for this round include:

League A/B Play-Offs:

– Turkey vs Hungary

– Ukraine vs Belgium

– Austria vs Serbia

– Greece vs Scotland

Similarly, the League B/C playoffs present an opportunity for lower-ranked teams to make their mark. Here, the seeded teams are the third-placed finishers in League B groups, while the unseeded teams are the runners-up in League C groups.

The fixtures are:

League B/C Play-Offs:

– Kosovo vs Iceland

– Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland

– Armenia vs Georgia

– Slovakia vs Slovenia

Additionally, the League C/D Play-Offs will feature the two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C as seeded teams, while the unseeded side comprises the runners-up from League D.

League C/D Play-Offs:

– Gibraltar vs Latvia

– Malta vs Luxembourg