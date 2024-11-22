Sports
2024-2025 UEFA Nations League Quarter-Final Draw In Full
UEFA has announced the draw for the concluding stages of the 2024-2025 UEFA Nations League, marking the transition into the knockout phase of the tournament.
The excitement builds as national teams vie for glory after advancing through a series of competitive group matches during the November international break.
A thrilling encounter awaits as Spain faces off against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, reigniting memories of their classic showdown in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, a match that Spain ultimately won to lift their first World Cup trophy.
Meanwhile, another iconic face-off will take place as Italy and Germany renew their historic rivalry, steeped in decades of footballing contests.
Germany and Spain both secured their quarter-final berths with impressive performances, clinching their qualifications with two matches to spare in October’s group rounds. Portugal and France round off the line-up, having also advanced from their respective groups, joining Italy and the Netherlands in the next stage.
Below is the Quarter-Final Draw for the 2024-2025 UEFA Nations League campaign
Netherlands vs Spain
Croatia vs France
Denmark vs Portugal
Italy vs Germany
Following the quarter-finals, the semi-final pathways are set, creating high-stakes matchups that could lead to thrilling finales:
Semi-Final Pathways:
Winner of Italy/Germany vs Winner of Denmark/Portugal
Winner of Netherlands/Spain vs Winner of Croatia/France
In parallel, the League A/B Play-Offs are set to feature matchups that will determine the final placements of teams in the Nations League hierarchy. In this context, the seeded teams are drawn from the third-placed finishers of League A groups, while unseeded teams are the runners-up from League B groups.
The fixtures for this round include:
League A/B Play-Offs:
– Turkey vs Hungary
– Ukraine vs Belgium
– Austria vs Serbia
– Greece vs Scotland
Similarly, the League B/C playoffs present an opportunity for lower-ranked teams to make their mark. Here, the seeded teams are the third-placed finishers in League B groups, while the unseeded teams are the runners-up in League C groups.
The fixtures are:
League B/C Play-Offs:
– Kosovo vs Iceland
– Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland
– Armenia vs Georgia
– Slovakia vs Slovenia
Additionally, the League C/D Play-Offs will feature the two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C as seeded teams, while the unseeded side comprises the runners-up from League D.
League C/D Play-Offs:
– Gibraltar vs Latvia
– Malta vs Luxembourg