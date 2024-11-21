‘Your Allegation Is Baseless’ – APC Fires PDP Over Allegation Of Destroying Party’s Secretariat

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the allegation of destroying the party secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as baseless.

Naija News reported that thugs allegedly led by Kapuepue, the younger brother of Tony Adun, popularly known as Tony Kabaka, on Thursday invaded the Edo State secretariat of the PDP, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The attackers, alleged to be affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), vandalized doors, windows, and office equipment at the PDP Secretariat. Several electronics, computers, and other valuable items were carted away during the invasion.

Witnesses reported that the thugs ransacked the building and appeared to be on a mission to attack anyone inside.

Reacting to the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, condemned the attack, describing it as a desperate and reckless attempt to intimidate the PDP.

He called security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure those responsible are brought to justice, warning against further attempts to destabilize the PDP in Edo State.

Responding to the accusation, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, in an interview with Punch, said it was absurd to label those who allegedly attacked the PDP office as APC thugs, wondering if the thugs wore APC uniforms.

Uwadiae-Igbinigie urged the PDP to settle its internal problems, warning them not to drag the APC into their messy affair.

The APC chieftain added that Monday Okpebhole’s government had already embarked on a project the PDP government failed to implement in order to put the state in the right part.

He said, “How can the PDP say that the thugs that attacked their party secretariat are that of APC? Did the people have anything on them to show that they were APC members? The allegation is baseless and there is no proof.

“The allegation is weighty and criminal in nature so the PDP should be sure they have proof before making the allegation. We will urge the PDP to sort out its internal problem and not drag the APC into it.

“The APC government in the state is already embarking on a project that the PDP failed to do. These are projects that will better the lives of the people.”