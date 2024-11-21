Why Boat Accidents Persist Despite Regulations – NIWA Boss

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, has identified human errors, drug use, and disregard for safety regulations as the primary causes of boat accidents in Nigeria over the past three years.

Speaking during an oversight visit by the House of Representatives Committee on NIWA to the agency’s headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State, Oyebamiji emphasized NIWA’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Nigerians using water transportation.

“99 per cent of the mishaps on the waterways were a result of human errors. Research has shown that operators are committing avoidable mistakes which shouldn’t have caused havoc,” Oyebamiji said.

He highlighted that some boat operators misuse drugs, impairing their judgment and contributing to serious accidents.

Others, he noted, blatantly disregard regulations, such as overloading wooden boats with 150 to 200 passengers, far beyond their capacity.

Oyebamiji also stressed the importance of adhering to transportation codes, which many operators neglect.

He pointed out the lack of life jackets for passengers and the inadequacy of penalties, with the current fine set at only ₦30,000.

The Chairman of the House Committee on NIWA, Ojema Ojotu, led a seven-member delegation to assess the authority’s operations.

He underscored the strategic importance of Nigeria’s inland waterways in improving connectivity, alleviating road congestion, and boosting economic growth.

“As representatives of the people, we must ensure that this potential is harnessed effectively for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“This visit provides us with the platform to scrutinise critical areas such as operational efficiency, safety on our waterways, infrastructure development, and the overall management of resources allocated to NIWA.

“We recognise the unique challenges associated with managing waterways, including the recurring issues of boat mishaps, flooding in vulnerable regions along the waterways, and the demand for modernized infrastructure such as inland ports and navigable channels. As we deliberate today, it is imperative to consider how these challenges can be addressed to enhance safety, efficiency, and economic viability.

“The strategic importance of inland ports cannot be overstated, especially in fostering internal and regional trade and serving as vital links in our national logistics chain,” Ojotu said.

Ojotu emphasized the need for modernized infrastructure, including dredging of waterways, to unlock Nigeria’s inland transportation potential.

He advocated for investments in human capacity development and the procurement of operational equipment to improve safety enforcement and emergency response.

“Additionally, there is a need for human capacity development and procure essential operational equipment, such as boats, to enhance safety enforcement, ensure rapid emergency responses, and deliver efficient services. While government funding remains critical, it is evident that traditional financing models may not suffice to meet the infrastructure and capacity building demands of NIWA’s mandate.

“Therefore, it is imperative to think outside the box and explore alternative financing options, including public-private partnerships, concessional arrangements, and innovative funding mechanisms.

“These approaches can bridge funding gaps and drive impactful infrastructural development. As we engage with NIWA’s leadership and review their activities, let us remain focused on identifying practical solutions to the pressing issues facing the inland waterways sector.

“This Committee will continue to advocate for policies and budgetary allocations that align with national priorities and promote sustainable development,” the chairman stated.