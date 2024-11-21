Troops Neutralize 115 Terrorists, Rescue 138 Hostages In Nationwide Operations

In a sustained effort against insecurity, Nigerian troops neutralized 115 terrorists, arrested 289 suspects, and rescued 138 kidnapped victims in the past week.

The military also disrupted oil theft activities valued at ₦921.84 million and dismantled numerous illegal refining operations.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed these accomplishments during a Thursday briefing, emphasizing the military’s ongoing nationwide campaigns.

Troops in the South-East neutralized six terrorists, arrested 13 suspects, and rescued one hostage. Recovered items included five AK-47 rifles, eight pump-action guns, and fabricated hand grenades.

Operations in Borno and Yobe states resulted in the neutralization of 61 terrorists, the arrest of 34 suspects, and the rescue of 32 hostages. Recovered weapons included 17 AK-47 rifles, PKT guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

In the North-West, troops neutralized 28 terrorists, arrested 77, and rescued 57 hostages. The operation led to the recovery of 16 AK-47 rifles, explosives, and ₦7.2 million.

Security forces rescued 40 hostages, arrested 27 individuals, and confiscated arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and mobile phones during operations in Plateau and Kaduna states.

Operation Delta Safe focused on economic sabotage, resulting in:

– The destruction of 56 illegal refining sites and 78 crude oil cooking ovens.

– Recovery of 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil and 67,985 litres of illegally refined diesel.

– Arrest of 40 suspects and seizure of boats, speedboats, and storage tanks.

Troops conducted air interdiction missions targeting terrorist strongholds in Katsina and Zamfara states, dealing significant blows to the enemy.

General Buba reaffirmed the military’s commitment to combating threats and protecting citizens.

“The military remains mission-focused and committed to defeating threats across the country.

“We strive to minimize casualties while upholding our duty to protect lives and property, ” he stated

Buba also commended the sacrifices of troops engaged in counter-terrorism and anti-economic sabotage operations, calling their efforts crucial to creating a safer environment for Nigerians.