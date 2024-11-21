Tinubu’s Loan Request: Public Execution Of Corrupt Politicians Will Stop Stealing – Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

The Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, has called for the execution of corrupt politicians in Nigeria.

He stated this following the public condemnation of President Bola Tinubu’s loan request.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had written to the National Assembly on Tuesday, requesting approval for external borrowing of $2.2 billion.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today, Ibrahim argued that the public execution of corrupt politicians is the only way to curb corruption in Nigeria.

When the Interviewer asked, “Borrowing in the past and why Nigerians may be pessimistic is the trust deficit in those who are handling those funds borrowed in this country that have landed in the pocket of individuals enriching themselves and their family.

“How do you then think that Nigerians should wake up one morning and then think that the nation should be impoverished the more when some of this money goes to the pocket of individuals?”

Ibrahim responded, “Let me help Nigerians in that regard because of the future. I agree with you and I will come to that, but if you list 50 items to which you want to borrow $100 billion, and you bring it to the National Assembly we pass the law that anyone who spends outside the items listed in this schedule shall face public execution. Then people will run away from stealing.”