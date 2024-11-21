‘Tinubu Can Remove Me But Only Through The Council’ – Embattled UNIZIK VC

The embattled vice-chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra state, Bernard Odoh, has said President Bola Tinubu was wrong to sack him.

Odoh, in an interview on AriseTV, said since he was not appointed vice-chancellor through a press release, he cannot be removed through a press release.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu dissolved the governing council of the university and sacked the institution’s vice-chancellor and registrar.

Odoh was described as “unqualified” for the role of vice-chancellor of the university, in a statement issued by the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement reads, “The sacking of the governing council and officials followed reports that the council illegally appointed an unqualified vice-chancellor without following due process.

“After the controversial appointment, the Federal Government stepped in to address tensions between the university’s Senate and the governing council of the 33-year-old institution.

“The government expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in its selection process.”

Odoh said he is qualified to occupy the position of vice-chancellor of UNIZIK. He added that his appointment followed due process.

He said, “I’m qualified for this position. Three assessors assessed me. I became a professor on October 1, 2015.

“I applied for the position. I applied and was appointed. I’m not imposing myself on the institution. But the issue of not being a professor is all lies. People paid to remove my records from a university.

“I’m not disobeying Mr. President, but it is the governing council that will recommend my sack.”

Odoh said the case against his appointment is before the federal high court in Abuja and an industrial court.

He added that Tinubu and Tunji Alausa, Education Minister, should have waited for the verdict of the courts before booting him out.

He said, “The minister jumped the gun. The court has not ruled on this matter. I cannot be removed through a press release.

“There was no panel of inquiry. I was not appointed through a press release. The visitor (Tinubu) has not invited me to hear my side of the story.”

Odoh also said the forces who “ganged up against me” played the ethnic card.

He said by leaving the university without a vice-chancellor, governing council and registrar, Tinubu has fomented crisis in UNIZIK.

He added, “I’m from Ebonyi state. We are regarded as third class people. People feel I’m not qualified because I come from Ebonyi state.

“I am going to the university to ensure that activities and accreditation go on. No vice-chancellor, no registrar, no governing council?

“People have ganged up to remove me at all costs. The federal ministry of education is introducing a crisis on campus. I am an alumnus of this university. It pains me that the university is being destroyed.

“Mr. President must have been ill-advised. He can remove me but only through the council.

“The governing council is being punished for following due process to appoint me. I don’t know the offence I have committed.”