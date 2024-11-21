Thugs Invade Edo PDP Secretariat, Destroy Properties Worth Millions

Thugs allegedly led by Kapuepue, the younger brother of Tony Adun, popularly known as Tony Kabaka, on Thursday invaded the Edo State secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The attackers, alleged to be affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), vandalized doors, windows, and office equipment at the PDP Secretariat. Several electronics, computers, and other valuable items were carted away during the invasion.

Witnesses reported that the thugs ransacked the building and appeared to be on a mission to attack anyone inside.

Reacting to the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, condemned the attack, describing it as a desperate and reckless attempt to intimidate the PDP.

He called on security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure those responsible are brought to justice, warning against further attempts to destabilize the PDP in Edo State.

Nehikhare said, “It is quite disappointing and unfortunate that the APC, on Thursday, mobilised thugs to attack our party Secretariat in their desperation to frustrate and halt efforts by our great party to reclaim the mandate duly given to it by the Edo people at the September 21 governorship election.

“The thugs led by Kapuepue, the younger brother of Tony Adun ( aka Tony Kabaka) invaded the Secretariat, destroying and carting away properties worth millions of naira.

“If the APC are confident that they won the election free and square and have nothing to hide, why are they jittery and mobilising thugs to attack the PDP Secretariat.”

Nehikhare further noted, “This is barbaric and totally condemnable and we urge relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the attack and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.

“The PDP remains resolute and will not be intimidated or deterred in its pursuit for justice and the restoration of our mandate.”

He charged, “We are however calling on our party members and supporters to remain calm and resolute in the face of the provocations as we explore every legal channel to reclaim our mandate.”