There Is No Govt That Can Resolve All Issues – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that it is impossible for any government to resolve all issues in the country.

According to Wike, an administration that has been in power for up to 20 years still have issues.

The Minister stated this during an inspection of road projects in the Bwari Area Council on Wednesday.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu benefit all areas of Abuja, including the city and its satellite towns.

During his inspection, Wike noted, “When we went to Kwaita, you can see how long the road is, and we are now in Yongo Sukuk. I can hardly believe what I’ve seen. I thank Almighty God that the Renewed Hope Agenda is alive and working.”

Commenting on the contractors’ performance, he acknowledged the challenges posed by this year’s heavy rains but expressed satisfaction with the progress.

“We gave them until December to complete this project, and I am impressed by their work quality in these rural areas. I have visited various sites, including Dutse, Ushafa, and Kwaita, and I am genuinely impressed by their efforts,” he said.

Wike pledged that funding would allow contractors to demonstrate a commitment to their projects.

He further emphasised the importance of firsthand observation in assessing project progress, saying, “It is beneficial for us to tour and see the conditions on the ground rather than relying on reports.

“We have seen farmland and ample land for agriculture, and if the government can make the most of this, we would not have to worry about food security.

“Government is a continuum. We will try to complete whatever projects we can. No government can resolve all issues; even a 20-year administration still faces challenges. What matters is that citizens can see efforts being made to alleviate their burdens,” he said.

Wike assured residents that the city and surrounding satellite towns will experience the positive impacts of the current administration’s initiatives.