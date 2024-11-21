Senate Confirms Omolola Oloworaran As PENCOM Director-General

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed Omolola Oloworaran’s appointment as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

The confirmation followed President Bola Tinubu’s letter to the Senate requesting her approval for the role. The Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, chaired by Senator Cyril Fasuyi, presented its report during plenary, which was subsequently adopted by the lawmakers.

Fasuyi, an All Progressives Congress senator representing Ekiti North, highlighted that Oloworaran met the legal requirements for the appointment under Sections 19 (2), (5), (6), and 26 of the Pension Reform Act 2014 (Act No. 4).

“The committee has established, both in fact and law, that the nominee satisfies the requisite qualifications and is a fit and proper person for the position of Director-General of the National Pension Commission,” Fasuyi said.

During the plenary presided over by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, the Senate approved the committee’s recommendation through a voice vote.

The confirmation marks a significant milestone in PENCOM’s leadership, with lawmakers expressing confidence in Oloworaran’s capacity to steer the commission effectively.

Oloworaran’s appointment is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the commission’s mandate of regulating and supervising Nigeria’s pension industry to ensure sustainable growth and transparency.

As of press time, Oloworaran has not issued an official statement regarding her confirmation.