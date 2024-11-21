Scandal Forces Matt Gaetz To Withdraw As Trump’s Attorney General Pick

Matt Gaetz, a scandal-plagued Republican congressman, has withdrawn from consideration as US Attorney General in President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

The announcement on Thursday marked an early setback for Trump, who has faced criticism over several of his eye-catching nominations, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defence secretary and billionaire Elon Musk to head a cost-cutting government unit.

Gaetz, nominated for the nation’s top legal position, was under investigation by a congressional panel over allegations of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl — which he denies — as well as drug use and misappropriation of campaign funds.

The controversies fueled widespread opposition to his confirmation, even among members of his Republican Party.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback — and the incredible support of so many.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Gaetz, who was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016 and recently won reelection, resigned from Congress shortly after being nominated by Trump for the Attorney General role.

“Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do,” Trump said, praising Gaetz despite his withdrawal.

The announcement adds to the controversies surrounding Trump’s nominations. Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth is also under scrutiny following a sexual assault investigation stemming from a 2017 incident at a California conference.

The New York Times reported that the complaint involved a married woman who claimed memory loss and suspected her drink had been spiked. Hegseth denied the allegations, insisting the encounter was consensual. The police investigation was eventually closed without charges.