Reps Passes Bill To Increase Judges In FCT High Court

The House of Representatives advanced a legislative proposal on Thursday to amend the FCT High Court Act, aiming to increase the number of judges in the court.

The bill, co-sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Babajimi Benson, Akin Rotimi, and five others, passed its second reading.

Leading the debate, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi, highlighted that the proposed amendment seeks to address the issue of judicial capacity by raising the number of judges in the FCT High Court from the current maximum of 70 to a minimum of 100.

Gbefwi emphasized that the FCT High Court plays a critical role in Nigeria’s judiciary, not only serving the residents of Abuja but also handling numerous cases of national importance.

He pointed out the significant backlog of cases, noting that by the start of the 2022/2023 legal year, the court had inherited 12,513 unresolved cases, with an additional 5,952 new cases assigned during the same period. This led to an overwhelming workload for the existing judges, affecting the court’s efficiency.

He stated that the current shortage of judges is hindering the court’s ability to manage the increasing number and complexity of cases, which has been exacerbated by Abuja’s growing population and economic development.

This bill, according to Gbefwi, is a necessary intervention to ensure more timely and efficient delivery of justice. By increasing the number of judges, he said, the court will be better equipped to address the growing caseload, reduce delays, and enhance public trust in the judiciary.

Gbefwi said, "I stand before you today to lead the debate on the general principles of a Bill for an Act to Amend the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Number of Judges) Act, Cap H6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Provide for Increase in the Number of Judges in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; and for Other Related Matters. The bill, which was read the first time on Tuesday, 23rd July 2024, seeks to address a fundamental aspect of our judiciary's ability to deliver timely justice by seeking to increase the number of judges in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja stands as a crucial pillar in Nigeria’s judicial framework, serving not only the residents of Abuja but also, in many respects, playing a pivotal role in cases of national importance. However, as it currently stands, the High Court of the FCT is limited in the number of judges it can engage.

“This inadequacy significantly affects the rising volume and complexity of cases brought before it. The court’s current judge complement, though dedicated, is insufficient to keep up with these caseloads. The considerable backlog reflects the limitations faced by the court in addressing the high volume of cases, which is only anticipated to increase with Abuja’s population growth and economic development.

“Given the rapid expansion of Abuja’s population, coupled with an increasing caseload spanning various legal domains, the need for additional judges has become pressing. This amendment bill is therefore introduced to address these systemic challenges by increasing the statutory number of judges for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

This Bill proposes an amendment to Section 1 of the extant Act to increase the number of judges in the FCT High Court from the current maximum of seventy judges (arising from the 2016 Amendment of the Act) to a minimum of one hundred judges, thus allowing for greater judicial capacity to address the current and future needs of the court. Mr. Speaker, Honourable Colleagues, this amendment is crucial; it is no doubt a necessary intervention to uphold the principles of timely justice, judicial efficiency, and the rule of law in Nigeria. I urge all members to lend their support to this bill, as it represents a concrete step towards strengthening our judiciary and ensuring that justice remains accessible and expeditious for all Nigerians."

After the second reading, the bill was referred to the Committee on FCT Judiciary and Constitution Review for further consideration.