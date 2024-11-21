Reps Move To End Discrimination Between HND, BSc Holders

The House of Representatives is currently advancing a bill aimed at eliminating the disparity between Higher National Diploma (HND) holders and Bachelor’s Degree (BSc) holders, according to Speaker Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaking on Thursday at the 36th convocation ceremony of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, Abbas, represented by Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda, the Speaker emphasized the importance of promoting vocational and technical education in the country.

Abbas stressed that increasing the funds allocated to these sectors is essential for driving technological progress and raising the nation’s profile.

He also pointed out that the bill being worked on would make it a criminal offense to discriminate between HND and BSc holders, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

“We know the importance of education and what the country would gain by promoting vocational and technical education. The country needs people with the skills needed to take it to a higher level. Those who are going to raise the nation’s profile technologically. In view of that, we are increasing funds to the sector.

“Also, we are taking steps by working on the necessary legal framework to criminalise the dichotomy between HND and BSc certificates. There should be equal opportunity for all,” he said.

The Speaker further urged the graduating students to seize every opportunity to make a positive impact in the world, acknowledging that they have a crucial role in the nation’s advancement.

During the ceremony, Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Remi Tinubu, also honoured as a Fellow of the College, expressed her firm belief in the transformative power of education.

She recounted her efforts in founding the New Era Foundation in Lagos to support educational initiatives.

Represented by Hon. Wahab Alawiye King, Mrs. Tinubu announced a N50 million Endowment Fund for YABATECH, aimed at supporting the best female graduates.

She stressed the importance of removing barriers to the education of girls and making life easier for the younger generation, as they hold the country’s future.

“The Fund is to support female best-graduating students. We need to support education and we should support the education of the girl child and remove all the barriers on her path. Even when I was in the Senate, my focus was on how to make life better and easier for our young ones. They are our future,” she stated.

Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmed, Minister of State for Education, read a speech on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, highlighting the steps his administration has taken to improve the education sector, including the introduction of a student loan scheme and the ongoing needs assessment of tertiary institutions.

He encouraged the graduates to be exemplary ambassadors of their alma mater.

In his welcome address, the Rector of YABATECH, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, reflected on the institution’s 77 years of contributions to Nigeria’s education sector and called for support from individuals and corporate bodies to replace and upgrade aging facilities on campus.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Funso Afolabi, commended the College’s management for the significant strides they have made since assuming office.