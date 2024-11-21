Ondo Election: ‘We Were Never Disqualified’ – LP’s Ebiseni Knocks INEC

Former Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State, Olusola Ebiseni, has criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for disqualifying him from the November 16 governorship election less than 24 hours before the polls.

Ebiseni and his running mate, Dayo Awude, were replaced by Dr. Olorunfemi Ayodele following a Court of Appeal ruling cited by INEC.

However, Ebiseni argued that the move was a deliberate attempt to weaken the opposition.

In a statement, Ebiseni said: “Contrary to claims in some quarters, the validity of our candidacy, established by Ayo Olorunfemi and executed by the Abure-led National Working Committee, was never questioned by the Party, INEC, or any court. No court ordered our disqualification, as no such prayers were filed, and courts do not grant reliefs not sought.”

He accused INEC of reviving the candidacy of Olorunfemi, despite his formal withdrawal backed by an affidavit, labeling it as part of a larger “national orchestra of electoral gangsterism.”

Ebiseni further alleged that INEC’s decision to enforce a judgment without serving him or reading the details in open court reflected bias.

“INEC, which delayed uploading our names for over a month, acted with unusual speed to misinterpret and enforce a judgment against us just hours before the election,” he said.

The former candidate also detailed a legal battle initiated in August 2024, where his counsel, Dr. O.J. Onoja, SAN, sought a Federal High Court order to compel INEC to upload his name and that of his running mate.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order on September 27, 2024. However, the case escalated to the Supreme Court following a Notice of Appeal and a Motion for Stay of Execution filed on November 14.

Ebiseni also expressed frustration over his exclusion from the gubernatorial debate, describing it as a missed opportunity to share his vision for the state.

He also announced plans to pursue legal action to clear his name following allegations of forgery made by Olorunfemi in the media.