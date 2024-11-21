NCTC Raises Alarm As Terrorists Turn Young Girls To Suicide Bombers, Sex Slaves

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) disclosed on Wednesday the alarming trend of young girls being utilized in suicide missions and subjected to sexual exploitation by terrorist organizations causing turmoil in various regions of the country.

In parallel, the United Nations has advocated for the creation of a trust fund aimed at assisting victims of terrorism and violent extremism, emphasizing that such a fund would facilitate the empowerment and support of those affected.

During the launch of a Technical Assistance Project in Abuja, Major-General Adamu Laka, the national coordinator of the centre, made these revelations while discussing the promotion and support for the rights and needs of terrorism victims through the enactment of model legislative provisions.

“Our women, children, and youth have been disproportionately affected over the years. We have seen children abducted and forcibly trained to fight, young girls used in suicide missions and exploited as sex slaves, and survivors left with deep scars of trauma and stigmatisation.

“Tragically, children born out of forced marriages often face rejection and isolation. The case of the Chibok girls and other similar abductions serve as grim reminders of the enduring impact of terrorism on our society.

“These tragic events have shattered families and left entire communities grappling with fear, loss and a deep sense of insecurity.

“Beyond the immediate victims, the ripple effects are felt in the displacement of populations, the disruption of education, and the breakdown of social cohesion.

“Against this backdrop, today’s launch of the Model Legislative Provisions Project to Support the Needs and Protect the Rights of Victims and Survivors of Terrorism marks a significant step forward.

“The Model Legislative Provisions reflects the strength of our partnership with the UNOCT and UNODC and aligns with our common vision of building Nigeria’s capacity to prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute terrorist offences while ensuring robust support for victims,” the senior military officer said.

The Director of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre, Mauro Miedico, emphasized that the creation of the Victims Trust Fund, established under the Terrorist Prevention and Prohibition Act of 2022, is essential for providing support to victims and equipping survivors with the necessary resources to reconstruct their lives.

Furthermore, the UN representative affirmed that the UN agency will collaborate with the Nigerian government to guarantee the empowerment of terrorism victims.