NAFDAC Bursts Illegal Alcohol Packaging Centers In Lagos

The National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismantled illegal alcohol centers in Abule-Osun, Lagos State.

NAFDAC, during the operation at Article Market, Abule-Osun, confiscated 50,000 counterfeit branded labels and packaging materials for fake alcoholic beverages, valued at ₦2 billion.

In a statement on Thursday, NAFDAC said the items were being used to produce hazardous alcoholic drinks.

“NAFDAC has dismantled illegal alcohol packaging operations at Article Market in Abule-Osun, Lagos State.

“During the raid, over 50,000 counterfeit branded labels and packaging materials for fake alcoholic beverages, valued at approximately ₦2 billion, were confiscated. These items were being used to produce unapproved and hazardous alcoholic products.

“NAFDAC warns about the severe health risks of counterfeit alcohol, including poisoning and organ damage. Consumers are advised to purchase alcoholic beverages only from trusted vendors and report any suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office,” it read.

Naija News reports that NAFDAC on Wednesday also uncovered a warehouse in Oke-Afa, Okota, Lagos, stocked with unregistered and expired supermarket items.

Over 14 rooms packed with unregistered and expired products, some of which were contaminated by rats, indicating poor storage conditions, were confiscated. The agency also confiscated a 20ft container filled with unregistered carbonated drinks meant for the warehouse.