Lakurawa Terrorists: How Kebbi, Sokoto Residents ‘Invited The Devil For A Dinner’

The saying that ‘you cannot invite the devil to dinner and get mad when he overstays his welcome’ is a clear example of the happenings in Kebbi and Sokoto States as residents live in fear following the activities of Lakurawa terrorists in the Northwestern region of Nigeria.

A militant group known as LAKURAWA, formed initially as a self-defence force for Fulani communities in Niger in 1997, has become a formidable and increasingly radicalized presence in Nigeria’s northwest.

Reports indicate the group has been active in armed banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnappings in Sokoto and Kebbi states, raising fears about the spread of violent extremism in the region.

Initially established to protect Fulani herders from Tuareg attacks, the Lakurawa gradually shifted its stance in 2012 when a faction allied with al-Ansar al-Sharia, a group pushing for a Sharia state in Mali’s Azawad region.

Naija News understands that this alliance resulted in a splinter group that began to adopt extremist ideologies, operating outside legal frameworks and often clashing with local authorities.

How Residents Invited Lakurawa Into Their Communities

In an exclusive interview with Naija News recently, Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad Region, quoted sources to have indicated that in 2018, local leaders in Nigeria’s Gudu and Illela areas discreetly invited Lakurawa to help curb rising bandit activity, bypassing government channels.

This move has since drawn controversy.

Shortly after Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted from power on July 26, 2023, as members of the presidential guard led a coup, reinstating military rule and calling itself the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), the Lakurawa group was allegedly contracted by a foreign country to destabilized the country to restore President Buzoum.

The Lakurawa top men were given dollars equivalent to ₦10million Naira with a motorcycle while those with wives were paid about ₦15 million each with motorcycles as insensitive for their recruitment. Sophisticated equipment was also supplied to the group.

According to a Security Intelligence platform, SBM Intelligence traces the growth of the sect to be made up primarily of foreign fighters from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger on account of their physical appearance and language, bringing into focus warnings from the US-Africa Command of the US Military in 2020 that Jihadists are increasingly making a play for coastal West Africa.

At the time this warning was made, the most significant development that would have made it a self-fulfilling prophecy was the journeying of a contingent of JNIM fighters who stopped at the National Park in Benin, a few kilometres from the border in Nigeria to ask for directions from a park ranger.

They were said to be on their way to North Western Nigeria to provide support to Ansaru, Boko Haram’s first splinter faction and now the local Nigeria Al-Qaeda affiliate, which had taken a huge beating from the Nigeria Police Force in Kuduru area of Kaduna in February, of that year.

Lakurawa Has Been Around Since 2018

Zagazola observed that Lakurawa terrorists have existed in Nigeria since 2018, hibernating around the villages of Kebbi, Sokoto, and some parts of Zamfara.

He said: “The people of the regions were comfortable with them as the LAKURAWA provided protection to them against attacks by armed bandits. In many cases, they reportedly confront and expel bandits and confiscate their cattle in controlled areas.

“The Lakurawa employ a combination of financial incentives and ideological influence to gain support among vulnerable communities but things soon start to fall apart when the extremist groups begin to impost ideologies linked to the Khawarij sect, similar to the beliefs of Boko Haram.

“The Lakurawa, which includes a diverse ethnic makeup of Malians, Arabs, Tuaregs, and Fulani, is notable for its distinct attire, with members often sporting beards and turbans.

“Known to communicate in Arabic, Tuareg, Fulfulde, and Hausa, they have easily integrated across communities, facilitating their expansion across the northwest.

“Their extremist shift was part of the plan to form alliances with larger insurgent groups, like Bandits and Boko Haram, fueling insecurity in Nigeria’s northwestern and north-central zones. Their complex history and cross-border connections make it a difficult threat to neutralize.”

Zagazola noted also that the group’s alignment with local insurgent factions echoes the circumstances that gave rise to Boko Haram.

“This is a group with deep historical roots and a willingness to adapt its tactics, making it a highly destabilizing force,” he noted.

Zagazola has previously reported on the extensive smuggling network operated by terrorists from Dole-Kaina, a border town in Kebbi State that connects Nigeria and Niger.

It is alleged that substantial amounts of fuel, ammunition, and various supplies are transported across Nigeria’s borders, with these items ultimately reaching terrorist groups throughout the Sahel and West African regions.

These supplies, which also include financial resources, often traverse through Niger and, in certain cases, the Benin Republic before arriving in Kompienga, a province in eastern Burkina Faso known for its terrorist activities.

Naija News reports that Nigeria faces increasing challenges from these routes utilized for arms trafficking in the North West, which facilitate the operations of bandits and terrorist organizations.

Lakurawa’s Modus Operandi

The alarming activities of these notorious terrorists in Nigeria, which have rendered lives and properties unsafe, can be linked to the exploitation of mineral resources, the spread of extremist ideologies under the pretext of Islam, and the targeted recruitment of youth into their ranks.

Their objective in Nigeria is not to engage in direct warfare against the populace or the Nigerian armed forces.

Lakurawa, akin to other war merchants, has been deployed to the North West to exploit the region’s abundant natural resources in Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto states, all while masquerading as protectors of the local communities.

Consequently, the rising industries of migrant smuggling, war merchants, and drug and human trafficking not only threaten the sovereignty of our nation but also erode public trust in the integrity of government policies.

Way forward

According to Zagazola, to effectively contain the Lakurawa group, “A strategic, multi-dimensional approach is necessary, given their complex history and their alliances with local and transnational extremist groups.

“We must strengthen intelligence and surveillance by conducting rigorous intelligence operations focused on Lukurawa’s recruitment methods, supply chains, and movement patterns, which is essential.

“Enhanced surveillance both through human intelligence and technological resources like drones, can help preemptively identify Lukurawa’s activities and deter attacks.

“Lakurawa’s connections with local communities need careful investigation.

“Community leaders who may have unofficial ties with the group should be sensitized to the risks of such alliances. Educating these communities on the broader security threats posed by Lakurawa and providing alternative support or protection can reduce the group’s influence.

“Cut Off Financial and Logistical Resources by Identifying and disrupting Lakurawa’s sources of funding and weapon supplies is crucial, especially from the Niger Republic and their foreign-backed country.

“This could involve working with neighbouring countries, especially Niger, where the group was initially formed, to monitor and regulate arms trafficking and cross-border trade activities that benefit Lukurawa.

“Authorities should consider well-planned, targeted military actions to dismantle Lukurawa’s bases, with the support of local forces knowledgeable about the terrain. Collaborating with regional partners and leveraging the experience of local Civilian Joint Task Forces (CJTF) can improve operational effectiveness.

“Engage in Regional Diplomatic Efforts; since Lakurawa has international connections, Nigeria should work closely with Niger, Chad, and Mali to develop a unified security strategy against armed groups that operate across borders.

“A joint task force or intelligence-sharing network with these countries would strengthen regional containment efforts.

“By combining intelligence, military action, community engagement, and regional cooperation, authorities can implement a sustained strategy to weaken and contain the Lukurawa group, thereby improving security in affected areas.”