Keyamo To Deploy Special Marshals To Nigerian Airports

As part of efforts targeted at promoting proper staff conduct and general hygiene, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has unveiled plans to deploy special marshals to Airports in Nigeria.

The Special Airport Marshals, which would include representatives from the media, representatives of state governors, members of non-governmental organisations, and other stakeholders, would operate as volunteers.

The Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the Special Marshals would pay unscheduled visits to airports and monitor staff conduct as well as assess the overall hygiene and conditions of the airports.

The marshals will report directly to Keyamo, who will issue directives to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) based on their findings, according to Moshood.

The statement read, “Recognising the critical need for our airports to adhere to the highest standards of customer service and operational excellence, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, has introduced new initiatives to address the expectations of the travelling public who use our airports daily.

“These key measures are designed to improve service delivery and environmental standards at these facilities. One of the initiatives is the appointment of voluntary Special Airport Marshals.

“The Minister, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will appoint voluntary Special Airport Marshals in cities where airports are located. These marshals, consisting of public-spirited individuals from the media, non-governmental organisations, and representatives of state governors, will conduct unscheduled visits to airports. Their role will be to monitor staff conduct and assess the overall hygiene and conditions of the airports.”

“With this initiative, the Honourable Minister will no longer rely solely on official reports from airport managers but will also incorporate independent observations from the voluntary Special Airport Marshals.

“This will introduce an additional transparent layer of supervision to our airports, ensuring that airport managers, who receive monthly allocations for airport maintenance, are held accountable for their responsibilities.”

The statement added that Keyamo, key officials of the Aviation Ministry, FAAN, National Assembly members would also conduct periodic unscheduled visits to the airports to assess the performance of staff and address concerns.

“The Honourable Minister, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Managing Director of FAAN, key directors of the Ministry and FAAN, and members of the Senate and House Committees on Aviation, will conduct unscheduled monthly inspections of airports nationwide.

“During these visits, the Honourable Minister will personally participate in various operational activities, demonstrating leadership and emphasising the importance of diligent service. He will also address airport staff, listen to their concerns, and encourage them to maintain professionalism and serve the public courteously,” the statement added.