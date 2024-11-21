Kano Governor Hands Over #EndBadGovernance Protest Minors To Parents

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, handed over 76 minors arrested during the August #EndBadGovernance protests to their parents.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, the governor oversaw the handover at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, where the children had been accommodated and treated for ailments they suffered during their remand.

The minors were arrested following their participation in the protests that highlighted governance concerns in the state and across the country. Their release followed an order by President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to the president for his intervention and called on parents to support the state’s efforts to provide quality education for their children.

“I want to call on parents to complement the government’s efforts towards ensuring these children are properly educated to enable them to contribute towards the development of the state and the country.

“Both the Federal and state governments have to also wake up to ensure that our children are educated,” Yusuf said.

He warned the parents who have an association to desist from using it to solicit any financial assistance from any individual, group or organisation, as the state government would not condone such an act.

The governor assured the parents that the state Commissioner for Education would ensure that the children are given the necessary support to return to their respective schools.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Education, Haruna Doguwa, said one of the protesters, who is a final-year undergraduate, would be supported in completing his studies. At the same time, another one who holds a National Certificate in Education would be employed.

“We have provided (cambus) shoes, two sets of uniforms for the 50 others to be supported to complete their secondary school education,” he said.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Yusuf, said all the sick minors had been treated during the period of their stay at the hospital.

“The 76 minors who had been accommodated in this facility, underwent a medical evaluation and received necessary treatment before being reunited with their families today,” he said.

A cross-section of parents who spoke to newsmen commended the state government for the gesture and thanked all those who contributed to ensuring the children’s release.

During the occasion, former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa donated N50,000 to each of the children in support of their education.