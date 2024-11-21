‘It Is Unacceptable’ – House Committee To Sanction Five Federal Polytechnics Over Budget Review Snub

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Tertiary Education, led by Chairman Honourable Fuad Laguda, has vowed to take action against five federal polytechnics that failed to attend a scheduled budget review meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, 20 November 2024.

Laguda expressed disappointment at the absence of management teams from the Federal Polytechnic Nekede (Imo State), Federal Polytechnic Ohodo (Enugu State), Federal Polytechnic Oko (Anambra State), Federal Polytechnic Akanu Ibiam (Ebonyi State), and Federal Polytechnic Isuochi (Abia State).

“This is the first time we’ve encountered such regrettable behaviour from polytechnics in Nigeria,” Laguda remarked, noting that previous engagements with institutions across the country were conducted either through campus visits or meetings at the National Assembly.

“It is shocking that these schools from the South-East have outrightly refused to honour the invitation of the National Assembly,” he added.

Highlighting the incident, Laguda criticised the sole representative from the Federal Polytechnic Isuochi for arriving late and unprepared.

“The meeting was scheduled for 12 o’clock, and after waiting for an hour and a half, the rector of the Federal Polytechnic in Abia State strolled in single-handedly, claiming to be attending a meeting with us, yet came completely unprepared,” he stated.

He further expressed dismay over the collective absence of the South-East institutions, contrasting it with compliance from institutions in other regions, including the North-West, South-West, North-Central, and North-East.

Laguda warned that the committee would invoke its legislative authority to address the situation, emphasizing that accountability and adherence to due process remain priorities.

“We have engaged with other federal polytechnics across various regions, including the North-West, South-West, North-Central, and North-East, both at their campuses and at the National Assembly when necessary.

“It is unacceptable for these institutions to disregard the same process,” Laguda said.

He assured that appropriate sanctions would be imposed on the defaulting institutions in due course.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the operations of federal polytechnics nationwide.