‘I Was Not Appointed Through A Press Release’ – Embattled UNIZIK VC, Odoh Rejects Tinubu’s Removal

Embattled Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in Anambra State, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, has rubbished his sack by President Bola Tinubu, issued through a press release.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given approval to the Ministry of Education to dissolve the university’s Governing Council and sack Odoh.

The directive, issued in a letter signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, accused the university of violating regulations and disregarding federal directives. It claimed that the Governing Council had appointed an unqualified Vice-Chancellor, resulting in unrest and a breakdown of order at the institution.

However, speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Thursday, the embattled Vice Chancellor said there is no written communication about his sack as the VC.

Odoh said he only saw the information regarding his sack as the VC of UNIZIK in the media space, contrary to his appointment procedure.

He further stated he would head to his office after the interview because he had not committed any crime.

He said, “The visitor set up this council. The council has not been invited by anybody. There’s no written communication either from anybody from the NUC or from the Ministry, asking the council to explain what has happened in Nnamdi Azikiwe University. I haven’t been communicated. There has been no information anywhere. There has been no panel of enquiry. No panel of investigation.

“All I heard yesterday was to see the information on the media space saying that I have been removed. I was not appointed through a press release. I was appointed by a constituted authority and I have your letter. So, I don’t understand. So, after this interview, I’m heading to the office. I haven’t committed any crime. I was appointed by a procedure, and the procedure is straightforward.”