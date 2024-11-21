How My Ex-husband Destroyed My Career – Olajumoke Onibread

Former Nigerian model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, popularly known as Olajumoke Onibread, has opened up on her sudden disappearance from the public after coming to the limelight.

Naija News recalls that Olajumoke became a social media sensation in 2016 after accidentally walking into a photoshoot featuring British rapper, Tinie Tempah, photographed by Nigerian photographer, TY Bello.

In an interview with City FM, Olajumoke shared a heart-wrenching ordeal about domestic violence from her husband, Sunday Orisaguna.

She revealed that their marital challenges began while they were still in Ire, Osun State. She cited her mother-in-law’s mistreatment and Sunday’s alleged physical abuse as major contributors to her ordeal.

She said the physical abuse continued despite their relocation to Lagos state and persisted even as her career blossomed.

Olajumoke admitted that societal pressures and the stigma of separation, especially as a mother of two, kept her silent about her struggles for a long time, adding her ex-husband worked to tarnish her reputation and that of her supporters.

She said, “What I am saying now, I have never said it out before. Even when I met TY Bello and I told her that I had a husband, my friend was furious when she found out. She was like I do not have sense, why would I say someone who beats me is my husband? I had to explain that I had to say that because I have children. That was how he came to Lagos. Even in the house that was rented for me in Surulere, he would still beat me up.

“I did not even tell TY Bello what was going on. I could not even admit that we were not married. I am a very gentle person so I did not tell anyone what was going on, I was enduring all of it. Sometimes when he goes out to drink, because he is someone to have a good time, when he gets back and a minor misunderstanding happens, he would start beating me again. It is almost four years since we separated.

“While he was beating me, he did not have a job. I was the one who would go out to hustle for us because I did not want my children to suffer. He would just stay at home and sleep or go out to drink. I did not even disturb him from doing these things, I just wanted him to stop beating me. Then he also started monitoring me when I went to work. If I go for photoshoots, sometimes I come back very late. He would accuse me of sleeping around with other men.

“So I decided to finally leave him. It got so bad that he would even start insulting my parents. It was when I separated from him, that was when everything started going down the drain because he started spoiling my name. All those who had helped me then, he started saying bad things against them. Since then, things started going down.”