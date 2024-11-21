Diezani Alison-Madueke Moves To Amend Her Suit Against EFCC

The embattled former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has requested to modify her lawsuit before Justice Inyang Ekwo at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that this suit challenges the order obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the final forfeiture of her confiscated assets.

During the resumed hearing, no legal representative appeared on behalf of the EFCC.

Justice Ekwo inquired whether her counsel had received documents from the anti-graft agency, to which he affirmed.

The attorney further informed the court that they had submitted a motion to amend their documents and confirmed that the commission had been properly served.

Consequently, Justice Ekwo adjourned the case until February 17, 2025, to hear the motion regarding the amendment of their originating process.

The former minister has requested an extension of time to seek permission to apply for an order to annul the EFCC’s public notice regarding the sale of her property.

She contended that she was not afforded a fair hearing throughout the proceedings that led to the orders concerning the sale of her assets.

In response, the EFCC asserted that many of the claims made in Mrs. Alison-Madueke’s suit were false. It emphasized that, contrary to her statements in the affidavit, the majority of the cases that resulted in the final forfeiture of the disputed property were heard and resolved by the court at various times.