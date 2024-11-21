Caution Ganduje Over Threat Of Using APC Trademark Of Rigging To ‘Take Over’ Osun, Oyo – PDP Tells Tinubu

The Southwest chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, over a threat to ‘take over’ Osun and Oyo states in the forthcoming electoral processes.

Naija News recalls that Ganduje, while speaking in Akure on Sunday following the victory of Ondo State Governor and APC candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had said, “Our next target in the South-West geopolitical zone is Osun and Oyo states. You know we are good at hitting our targets. We will do whatever is necessary to bring them into the fold so that we can gain more political opportunity in the South-West.”

Reacting to Ganduje’s statement, the PDP Southwest Executive Council, in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, by the party’s Zonal Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, urged President Bola Tinubu to caution Ganduje over the threat.

Atofarati said, “The PDP urges President Bola Tinubu to rein in the unwarranted threats made by APC National Chairman Ganduje to manipulate the electoral process in Ekiti, Osun, and Oyo states, using the APC’s trademark of rigging.

“We affirm, without equivocation, that Ganduje lacks the moral authority to speak on matters of credibility or democracy.”

The party also expressed disappointment in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the poor conduct of the Ondo governorship election.

PDP alleged defects in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and delays in the arrival of election materials in their strongholds and urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate claims of misconduct by security personnel during the election.

He said, “We call on the Inspector General of Police to uphold the integrity of his office by investigating these allegations and ensuring that those responsible face justice.”

The PDP commended the efforts of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the party’s national leadership for their support before, during, and after the Ondo election.

The party further urged its members to remain law-abiding despite alleged intimidation, assuring that it would explore all legal avenues to seek justice.