Scores Feared Dead As Nigerian Air Force Targeting Terrorists Bomb Katsina Community

Multiple casualties were reportedly recorded in Shawu village, Ruwan Godiya district, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, following an accidental bombing by the Nigerian Air Force.

Naija News learnt that the tragedy occurred on Thursday morning as the air strike was intended to target bandits in the area but mistakenly hit the community.

According to SaharaReporters, an eyewitness, Salihu Bamle Bakatsine, who broke the news via X, wrote, “Moment ago, Nigeria Airforce mistakenly bombard Shawu community, several people are now confirmed dead and many others injured.

“Shawu community is under Ruwan Godiya district, Faskari LGA, Katsina State. May the Almighty have mercy on those who lost their lives, grant healing to the injured and bring ease in the future.”

Confirming the bombing incident, the state commissioner for internal security, Nasiru Mu’azu, said it was not accidental but a precision strike targeted at terrorists and not civilians.

He said, “Whoever told you that the attack was accidental lied. The bomb was dropped on purpose, terrorists were the target.

“Make no mistake about this, the Nigerian military is highly professional in its operations; they strike after surveillance and then getting the coordinate of their target before striking.

“You see, Shawu has become notorious for harbouring bandits and other forms of terrorists, that’s why the area was targeted.”

Similarly, the Faskari Local Government Council chairman, Musa Ado Faskari, described the incident as unfortunate, noting that four dead have been recorded and those injured are still being sorted.

He said, “The airstrike was precise because bandits have infiltrated the community.”

“It’s unfortunate that it has happened, but the truth is that there’s just no alternative to this. After all, majority of good people have left Shawu because of the heavy presence of bandits.

“Let me tell you, all around, when kidnapping for ransom is carried out, you’ll always get to hear that the plan was hatched in Shawu.

“As of the wounded, we’re still sorting things out to determine their numbers.”